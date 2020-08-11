Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – Sexy reality star and model, Jordyn Woods, has caused chaos on social media after she shareda naked video of herself getting a butt massage.

In the steamy video, the 22-year-old is seen lying face down on a massage table while a masseuse rubs down her butt and legs.

The curvy lass came into the limelight in 2018 after her ex-BFF, model Kylie Jenner, accused her of having sex with NBA star, Tristan Thompspon, while he was dating her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

The video has left men salivating with some stating that they now understand why Tristan couldn’t resist her.

Watch the video below.

I think everyone owes tristan thompson an apology right now!! Jordyn Woods thicker than cold fucking grits! pic.twitter.com/9rXugHzTE1 — ThatSmartAssGeorge (@George0713_) August 8, 2020

