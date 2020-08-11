Tuesday August 11, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, has reconstituted the party’s standing committees ahead of the 2022 battle with Deputy President William Ruto.

Leading the Central Committee, the former Prime Minister made changes to the membership of the National Elections Board (NEB) and the party’s disciplinary committee.

“These changes have resulted from wide consultation with our membership and we now wish to urge our members across the country to support the new teams as they seek to better our party,” ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, stated.

The Party’s election board will now be chaired by Prof. Catherine Mumma who will take over from nominated Senator Judy Pareno.

The other members are Abdulahi Diriye, Richard Tairo, Syntei Nchoe, and Emily Awita.

Prof. Ben Sihanya will chair the party’s disciplinary committee with Ramadhani M. Abubakar, Mumbi Ngaru, Seth Kakusye and Dr. Florence Omosa serving as members.

“On behalf of the party, we wish to thank all those who served previously on these committees for their dedication and service.”

“We wish to also congratulate the new appointees and wish them the very best as they embark on their work,” Sifuna added.

The new members of both committees shall hold office for a term of five years and were mandated to commence preparations for the party’s grassroots elections.

Similarly, the Sihanya-led committee will also have to deal with a number of pending disciplinary cases involving MCAs from Nairobi, Bungoma and Nyamira Counties.

On August 1st, Raila ordered all party members to desist from early campaigns urging all leaders and those aspiring for the party’s ticket across the country to immediately stop campaigns for the 2022 elections.

Odinga’s order comes after the party expelled a section of leaders who were viewed as party rebels when they visited Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi’s home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST