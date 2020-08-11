Tuesday, 11 August 2020 – When Njogu Wa Njoroge was still married to his first wife, the woman who knew him when he had nothing, he was still dating slay queen gospel songstress, Mary Lincoln.

Njogu Wa Njoroge’s affair with Mary started in 2017 when they were part of the Kikuyu female celebrities who were selected to campaign for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

They would meet in the campaigns and organize for secret sex escapades.

In 2018, the wealthy presenter, who is among the best paid media professionals in the country, bought her a Lexus, which she is seen flaunting in the photo below.

