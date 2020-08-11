Tuesday, 11 August 2020 – It’s now official Njogu Wa Njoroge has dumped his first wife for controversial slay queen gospel songstress Mary Lincoln.

Last weekend, the influential Kikuyu presenter was accompanied by a few friends to pay dowry for the light-skinned songstress, a single mother of three, who was dumped by her husband over infidelity.

A photo of Njogu Wa Njoroge and his first wife, the woman he dumped for Mary Lincoln, has emerged.

Back then, they were living in a single room but despite being broke, she supported him.

But after getting money and fame, he has decided to dump her like a rotten cabbage.

See this throwback photo of the presenter and his first wife that has been unearthed.

