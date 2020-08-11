Monday, August 8, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has clarified that National Super Alliance (NASA) died after the 2017 presidential elections.

In an exclusive interview with NTV on Sunday, Raila said NASA, which he formed with Musalia Mudavadi (Amani Party), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya Party), was a pre-election coalition and since it did not form the Government, it outlived its purpose and died a natural death.

The former Premier however clarified that the opposition is still strong and the only weak institution was Parliament.

He said the institution had become weak because the love for money among legislators had become more important than public interest, rendering the arm of Government ineffective.

“NASA was a pre-election coalition and it did not form the government…there is nothing like Opposition is weak here but Parliament is weak,” he said.

“The Members of Parliament are asking for money so that they do something,” Raila said.

