Monday August 10, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has attacked Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki, for revoking the appointment of former Limuru MP, Hon John Kiragu, as the Chairman of Athi Water Works Development Agency.

Kariuki revoked Kiragu’s appointment on Friday and replaced him with Raila Odinga’s Sister, Beryl Odinga.

Sharing his thoughts about this development on Sunday, Kuria said it is a shame for President Uhuru Kenyatta to allow some of his people to be removed and replaced by newcomers.

Kuria said Uhuru wanted to be worshipped like a demigod in Central Kenya and those who fail to worship him are shown the door or prosecuted on flimsy grounds.

“Dear CS Sicily Kariuki, rvoking the appointment of Former Limuru MP Hon John Kiragu after a year in office is highly spurious.”

“Replacing him with Raila Odinga’s Sister Beryl Odinga is highly suspect.”

“Tulikosea Mungu gani jameni.”

“Next thing we will have to offer babies for sacrifice to satisfy the gods of the Handshake.”

“Mwathani utuiguire tha,” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST