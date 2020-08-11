Monday, August 10, 2020 – If you want to lead a happy life in Kenya, you may consider relocating to Makueni County.

This is according to the latest poll by Infotrak that ranked Makueni top in the County happiness index at 64.4 per cent.

West Pokot is second with 62.4 percent, Machakos third with 62.1 percent and Bomet fourth at 61.8 percent.

On the other hand, Mombasa, Nairobi, Trans Nzoia and Taita Taveta are in the bottom four with low happiness indices of 52.6 percent, 52.5 percent, 52.0 percent and 48.9 percent respectively.

According to Infotrak CEO, Angella Ambitho, the high happiness index in Makueni is attributed to a calm political environment and their involvement in development projects.

“Makueni County was at number 43 in our first index report and that is because the county government was going through hard times from the County Assembly, but now that they have stability it has resulted into peaceful coexistence which gives the county residents a sense of calm,” Ambitho said.

The low happiness indices have been attributed to lack of public participation and unhealthy politicking.

In March 2018, the United Nations ranked Kenya among the unhappiest countries in the world at position 121 out of 156 in the Global Happiness Report.

