Tuesday, 11 August 2020 – A 39 year old man, who works for Makueni County as a driver, is admitted in hospital after his wife poured hot water on him.

The victim returned home from work around 8PM on 3rd August expecting his wife to welcome him but as soon as he entered the house, his wife, Ann Mueni, 33, splashed hot water on his body, accusing him of infidelity.

He suffered severe burns on his face and upper torso.

According to Makueni OCPD, Timothy Maina, the victim was held captive in the house by the wife after the gruesome act and was unable to access medical attention for about three days.

His wife has been arrested and was arraigned in Makueni Law Courts on Monday 10th facing charges of assault.

She denied the charges and was freed on a cash bail of Sh. 80,000 or a bond of Sh. 150,000.

The case will be mentioned on 24th August while a full hearing is set for September 1st.

The Kenyan DAILY POST