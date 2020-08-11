Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 497 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 27,425.

Addressing the press on Tuesday on the status of Covid-19 in the country Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said that 467 were Kenyans while 30 were foreigners.

The new cases consist of 312 male and 185 female with the youngest being a six-month-old infant and the oldest 80 years.

Speaking on Tuesday during, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said 15 patients succumbed to COVID-19, increasing the number of fatalities to 438.

At the same time, Dr Mwangangi announced that 372 patients have recovered from COVID-19 with 315 being from home-based care while 57 discharged from various health care facilities.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 13, 867.

But on a sad note, 15 more patients have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours raising the death toll to 438.

Nairobi continues to lead with 236 cases, followed by Kiambu with 45, Kajiado 26, Mombasa 19, and Machakos 19.

“It is evidently clear that Nairobi has now been identified as an epi-center of the pandemic and therefore there is urgent need to address the capacity of health services, to handle the increasing numbers,” Dr Mwangagi stated.

Meanwhile, all Counties have now recorded cases of Covid-19 after Samburu, which was previously the only County without a Covid-19 case, recorded ten cases.

“The virus is now in the entire country without exception. This is not good news. We must stay focused to fight this disease,” the Health CAS noted.

“West Pokot is the only County with one case as of yesterday but the situation has changed today after Samburu which was the last County to report a case now has overtaken four other Counties and has 10 cases,” she added.

