Monday, August 10, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 492 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 26,928.

Speaking from Kericho County on Monday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe revealed that the new cases were detected from 4,603 samples.

The new cases consist of 331 males and 161 females with the youngest being an 11-month old infant and the oldest being 83 years.

At the same time, Kagwe announced that 534 patients had been discharged from various hospitals and home based care programs pushing the number of recoveries to 13,495.

Sadly, three more patients succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 423.

Nairobi continues to record the highest new infections after 357 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours followed by Kiambu County with 37 cases.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kagwe expressed concerns over the rising cases of infants contracting Covid-19 and called on parents to avoid receiving visitors during this period.

“It is important that all positive Covid-19 cases should be reported. This is not negotiable,” Kagwe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST