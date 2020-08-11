Tuesday August 11, 2020 – Outgoing Nairobi Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider her for future appointments in his administration.

This is after she resigned as the Speaker for the Nairobi County Assembly.

Addressing the press today morning, Elachi said that she has tendered her resignation to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“This morning I want to humbly tender my resignation to President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“Sir, it gives me great pleasure to have served as the speaker for Nairobi County from September 2017 when we finished the election to date,” she stated.

Elachi stated that being the Speaker of Nairobi was no longer tenable for her due to many threats she has received.

She asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to give her another job other than the Speaker even as millions of youths remain jobless.

“If I am given another role to serve I shall respect it and execute the functions diligently,” she explained.

