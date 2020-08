Monday, August 10, 2020 – Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai and his family are in mourning following the death of his brother.

The veteran journalist took to twitter on Monday to announce that his brother, Maurice, had passed on.

“Farewell my brother Maurice. It will take us forever to believe you’re gone,” he wrote on twitter accompanied with a photo of himself and the late brother.

Kenyans from all walks of life have taken to social media to comfort Linus and his family.

















