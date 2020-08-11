Tuesday August 11, 2020 – The nation woke up to news that Beatrice Elachi had resigned as the Speaker of the County Assembly of Nairobi effective immediately.

The move has sparked a debate online over the fate of the city and its County Government.

After her resignation, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government deployed heavy police presence to seal off the City Hall which also houses Governor Mike Sonko’s office.

Only essential services staff were allowed in with MCAs being blocked from accessing the assembly.

Many Kenyans online have interpreted the latest developments to mean that the County Government could be dissolved and render Sonko jobless.

Lawyer Steve Ogolla also held the opinion that the Governor’s days were numbered.

“Elachi enjoys firm support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.”

“Her resignation can be explained in the broader context of the removal of Governor Sonko.”

“You don’t have a Deputy Governor, you don’t have a Speaker, and you don’t have functions, but then you have corruption cases,” he argued.

Though the former Speaker appointed her deputy, Ruai MCA John Kamangu, to serve as per the law, he is among those summoned for a disciplinary hearing by Jubilee Party scheduled for Thursday, August 13th, 2020, further complicating the situation.

Should he be expelled from the party, the assembly’s leadership will have been thrown into unprecedented territory, forcing Uhuru to dissolve the City County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST