Monday, 10 August 2020 – Popular comedian, Mammito, has caused massive chaos on social media after she posted a photo slaying like an A-list socialite.

The 26 year old comedian rocked a tight biker short that flaunted her juicy sculptured curves and exposed the upper part of her body to any man who was interested to see.

Men were confused after seeing what she has been hiding.

See the juicy photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST