Monday, August 10, 2020 – Tanzanian singer, Ben Pol, has responded to reports that he has parted ways with his wife and Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai.

Grapevine is rife with speculation that the celebrity couple’s nascent marriage has hit a dead end after Anerlisa unfollowed him on Instagram.

They have also deleted each other’s pictures from their respective Instagram pages, although Ben Pol is still following Anerlisa.

The Moyo Machine hit-maker has responded to the break-up reports with a cryptic post stating that he wants to take care of himself first.

He also apologized toall who have been trying to reach him unsuccessfully and that he will contact them once he’s ready.

“I think it’s time to take care of myself first!! If you are trying to reach me at this time I’m so sorry, I will contact you. I needed some cleansing to do. God bless,” said Ben Pol.

The bongo singer tied the knot with Anerlisa in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family in June in Dar es Salaam.

Ben Pol was also acknowledged as a son-in-law of Joseph and Tabitha Karanja who serve as Chairman and CEO respectively of their family-owned Keroche Breweries when Anerlisa lost her sister, Tecra Muigai, in May.

However, Netizens feel that this is a publicity stunt to get people talking ahead of a new project but time will tell.

See his post below.

