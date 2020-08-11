Monday, August 10, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has warned doctors tostop colluding with relatives of Covid-19 fatalities so as to facilitate normal burials.

Speaking in Kericho County on Monday, Kagwe reiterated that people who succumb to Covid-19 should be buried with caution to avoid exposing more people to the risk of infection.

It is for this reason that Ministry of Health officials have been burying all Covid-19 related bodies, complete with protective gear.

“Please do not cover up Covid-19 deaths.”

“You are making life difficult for everyone and also complicating the Government’s efforts of winning this war,” Kagwe said.

In the same breath, Kagwe asked Kenyans to stop stigmatising patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

“As much as COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease should one contract it, it is not in itself a death sentence and like any other disease it will be managed by our healthcare workers to the extent possible…” he added

So far, Kenya has recorded 26,928 cases and 423 deaths while 13,495 people have recovered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST