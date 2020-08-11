Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia has become the first country in the world to register a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.

“As far as I know, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection was registered this morning,” President Vladimir Putin was quoted saying at a meeting with the Government.

“I hope we will be able to start mass production of this medication in the near future, which is very important,” Putin said.

The vaccine that has been named Sputnik-V has been developed by the Moscow-based, Gamaleya Institute and one of Putin’s daughters has already been given a shot of the vaccine.

“She’s feeling well and has a high number of antibodies,” Putin added.

However, scientists world over have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials which normally last for months and involve thousands of people could backfire.

Dozens of vaccine trials are underway around the world and a small number are in large-scale efficacy trials, but most developers have cautioned that much work remains before their vaccines can be approved.

