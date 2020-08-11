COLNET LIMITED is seeking to recruit a pleasant self-driven Front Office Executive to undertake all receptionist duties.

Responsibilities

  • Provide administrative support
  • Handle and address customer complaints.
  • Coordinate and maintain records for staff office space, phones, laptops, company credit cards and office keys.
  • Manage correspondence and dispatch both internally and externally.
  • Liaise with various service providers to ensure prompt and reliable service provision.
  • Maintain files, materials, information, schedules and legal documents.
  • Ensure maintenance and compliance of the safety and health measures at the premises.
  • Ensure that the presentation of the office and the reception area is clean and immaculate at all times.
  • Oversee all services provided on a regular basis and ensure that all office running-related bills are paid on time.
  • Control human traffic at the front office by efficiently linking visitors to their hosts.
  • Offer administrative support and resolve administrative problems and inquiries.

Qualifications

  • Bachelors Degree in Administration or related (desirable).
  • Two years of experience in an engaging front office.
  • Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities
  • Analytical thinker with detailed research proficiencies.
  • Fantastic organizational skills and detail oriented.
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Ability to maintain a pleasant personality and calm down irate clients.
  • Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and competing deadlines
  • Any other duties as reasonably requested by Management.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your C.V only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admin Assistant TWC) to hresource@colnet.co.ke by COB 6TH August 2020

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply