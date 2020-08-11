Monday, August 10, 2020 – Former K24 TV Swahili news anchor, Franklin Wambugu, has been appointed the Chief Officer in charge of Communications and Public Relations in Kiambu County.

The appointment comes barely a year after he was fired by the Mediamax owned TV station where he was the Kiswahili Managing Editor.

Speaking to a local outlet on his new job, the veteran journalist said:

“I am here to showcase what Kiambu County has to offer in terms of service delivery especially with it being the second-most populous County and attracts a lot of interest.”

“I am not going there to reinvent the wheel. I am going to work with people who are very talented,” he said.

Wambugu’s new job entails taking care of professional, administrative and operational matters relating to public communications in the entire County.

He will also be tasked with formulating, implementing and coordinating Information and Public Communication policies, programme strategies and design appropriate programmes as well as advising on Information and Public Communications issues.

He becomes the latest renowned journalist to be tapped by the County Government after former KTN investigative journalist, Dennis Onsarigo, who is now the Director of Communications in Taita Taveta County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST