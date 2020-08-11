Position: Finance Manager
Location: Nairobi
Summary: Our client is a Manufacturing company dealing with FMCG products is looking for qualified candidates to fill in the vacancy of Finance Manager.
Responsibilities
- Oversee the general accounting function including inter-company accounting, cash management/reconciliation, financial analysis and reporting balance sheet management.
- Ensure preparation of organization financial statements & reports on regular basis and submit to the Managing Director.
- Prepares asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analyzing account information
- Reports on assets and capital account
- Summarizes current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.
- Reconciles financial discrepancies by collecting and analysing account information.
- Secures financial information by completing data base backups
- Complies with federal, state, and local financial legal requirements by studying existing and new legislation, enforcing adherence to requirements, and advising management on needed actions.
- Approves cash disbursement’s by verifying check amounts against invoices, authorizing checks, and wire transfers
- Maintains financial security by adhering to internal controls, and protecting the organization value by keeping information confidential.
- Meeting financial standards by providing accounting department annual budget information; monitoring expenditures; identifying variances and implementing corrective actions
- Conducting reviews and evaluations for cost reduction opportunities
- Carry out cost and business performance analysis of Company staff against targets on quarterly basis and/or as directed by the Director with an aim of identifying cost burdens for improvement and exemplary performance for motivation.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Business Administration or related field.
- Must have experience in the Manufacturing set up.
- Must know how to use Sage Evolution
- Must be a CPA (K) or ACCA
- Must possess excellent communication skills
- Excellent negotiation and presentation skills
- Self-motivated and ability to work with minimal supervision
- Strong Analytical skills
- Team player
How to Apply
If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to martin@jantakenya.com with the subject line