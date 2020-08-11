Position: Finance Manager

Location: Nairobi

Summary: Our client is a Manufacturing company dealing with FMCG products is looking for qualified candidates to fill in the vacancy of Finance Manager.

Responsibilities

Oversee the general accounting function including inter-company accounting, cash management/reconciliation, financial analysis and reporting balance sheet management.

Ensure preparation of organization financial statements & reports on regular basis and submit to the Managing Director.

Prepares asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analyzing account information

Reports on assets and capital account

Summarizes current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.

Reconciles financial discrepancies by collecting and analysing account information.

Secures financial information by completing data base backups

Complies with federal, state, and local financial legal requirements by studying existing and new legislation, enforcing adherence to requirements, and advising management on needed actions.

Approves cash disbursement’s by verifying check amounts against invoices, authorizing checks, and wire transfers

Maintains financial security by adhering to internal controls, and protecting the organization value by keeping information confidential.

Meeting financial standards by providing accounting department annual budget information; monitoring expenditures; identifying variances and implementing corrective actions

Conducting reviews and evaluations for cost reduction opportunities

Carry out cost and business performance analysis of Company staff against targets on quarterly basis and/or as directed by the Director with an aim of identifying cost burdens for improvement and exemplary performance for motivation.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Business Administration or related field.

Must have experience in the Manufacturing set up.

Must know how to use Sage Evolution

Must be a CPA (K) or ACCA

Must possess excellent communication skills

Excellent negotiation and presentation skills

Self-motivated and ability to work with minimal supervision

Strong Analytical skills

Team player

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to martin@jantakenya.com with the subject line