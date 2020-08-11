The International Centre for Reproductive Health is seeking qualified individuals for the following positions for an anticipated five-year USAID-funded project on HIV prevention, care and treatment and sexual and reproductive health.

These positions are contingent upon award from the donor.

Kenya nationals are strongly encouraged to apply.

Program Director of Finance and Administration

Minimum Requirements:

A Master’s degree in Business, Accounting, Finance or related field relevant to the position requirements.

At least eight years of experience in financial management for large complex projects, of which at least five years were working in the field of international development.

Professional level of oral and written fluency in English language.

How to Apply

Application letter and an up-to-date CV with names and addresses of three referees and telephone contacts should be submitted electronically by 21st August 2020, 5pm addressed to e-mail: secretariat@icrhk.org with subject: “Application – Program Director of Finance and Administration”

ICRHK is committed to equal opportunities and welcomes applications from appropriately qualified people from all sections of the community.

ICRHK does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment.