Tuesday August 11, 2020 – The Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, is breathing fire after two corrupt suspects raised over Sh 1 billion court fines.

Speaking today, Haji reiterated his stance stating that those who helped Grace Wakhungu and Sicilia MP, John Waluke, will be probed to ascertain how they got their money.

Grace Wakhungu reportedly raised Ksh 800 million within one month, with Sirisia MP John Waluke’s family disclosing that they had managed to raise over Ksh 250 million.

The two were sentenced to 67 years with a Ksh 707 million fine and 69 years with a Ksh 727 million fine respectively, after being found guilty of stealing taxpayers’ money.

Haji declined to comment on whether the two had submitted their fines but remained committal to his stance that the funds will be scrutinised if the court accepts them.

“We can only scrutinise after the court has approved,” Haji stated.

The duo was denied bail and bond with principal Prosecution Counsel, Ruby Okoth, arguing that the convicts had not raised any serious grounds to warrant their temporary release.

The DPP further stated that he will object any appeals to lessen the sentence of the duo after they appealed the case.

“The court has already denied them bail.”

“The only thing remaining is the reduction of sentence and we shall oppose that,” Haji added.

The same attorney is also leading the charge against graft cases involving former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, his successor Mike Sonko and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST