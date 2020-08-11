Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired a warning salvo to the so called ‘deep state’ and ‘the system’ concerning his Presidential ambitions in 2022.

While addressinga delegation of community leaders from Kajiado South constituency in his Karen residency, Ruto stated that his match to State House is unstoppable whether the ‘deep state’ likes it or not.

“We are being threatened that there is a system, a deep state, people who will steal votes regardless of how Kenyans vote,” Dr Ruto explained.

“I want to tell those people we are waiting for them. That deep state, we are waiting for it, that system we are waiting for it. They will come with the system, we will come with the people and God,” he added.

If I was a scared person we wouldn’t have formed the Jubilee government because we had been threatened with a lot of things,”

This comes a day after Jubilee Vice-Chairperson David Murathe endorsed ODM leader, Raila Odinga, as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor.

Murathe is largely seen as a mouth piece of the so-called ‘deep State’ and his utterances were meant to gauge the reaction of Mt. Kenya where Raila is a hard sell.

