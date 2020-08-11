Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Data Analyst position for one of our clients.

Salary: 40,000

Responsibilities

  • Monitoring stock from china to Kenya
  • Ensuring the stock keyed in the system are correct with the one received.
  • Updating inventory for sales once a week to supervisors
  • Doing daily sales in report to the supervisors and management.
  • Pushing the IMEis of the dealers to their respective warehouse in the system.
  • Assisting the promoters to with the issue of the system i.e transfer of the IMEis to their shops
  • Updating the management approving the new dealers in the system
  • Doing sales reports to the management on time that is the total sell in report for the whole month.
  • Reporting to the channel managers in case there is an issue in the field.
  • Being the system support Sales Reps in the field

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Data analytics
  • Good knowledge of Stata, Pivot, Excel etc

How To Apply

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 10th August 2020 clearly marking – “Data Analyst”

