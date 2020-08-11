Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Data Analyst position for one of our clients.
Salary: 40,000
Responsibilities
- Monitoring stock from china to Kenya
- Ensuring the stock keyed in the system are correct with the one received.
- Updating inventory for sales once a week to supervisors
- Doing daily sales in report to the supervisors and management.
- Pushing the IMEis of the dealers to their respective warehouse in the system.
- Assisting the promoters to with the issue of the system i.e transfer of the IMEis to their shops
- Updating the management approving the new dealers in the system
- Doing sales reports to the management on time that is the total sell in report for the whole month.
- Reporting to the channel managers in case there is an issue in the field.
- Being the system support Sales Reps in the field
Qualifications
- Diploma in Data analytics
- Good knowledge of Stata, Pivot, Excel etc
How To Apply
Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 10th August 2020 clearly marking – “Data Analyst”