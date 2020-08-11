STORE CLERK IN ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS & PARTS SUPPLIER COMPANY JOB IN NAIROBI KENYA

Our client a leading power solutions provider in East and Central Africa is looking for Stores Clerk to join their team.

Responsibilities

Issue out materials from stores as per the approved requisitions.

Raise purchase requisitions for items not in stock.

Receive purchased goods and verify that quantities match with what was requested.

Arrange products received in the allocated rack.

Ensure that the GRN and the Bin cards are well updated upon receiving products.

Compile all documents: LPO, Invoice and delivery note that are well signed by the authorized persons and hand them over to accounts office having verified that all information matches and is as per actual goods received in the store.

Inform management of any poor quality products bought and reject the same.

Maintain all records as guided by the operating procedure: Bin cards, Requisitions, GRN, Internal system are similar to physical stock count.

Ensure that the store is at all times maintained clean and neat.

Ensure no an authorized persons are in the store.

Qualifications

Diploma in Purchasing & Supplies, or

Minimum 2 years’ Stores Management experience.

Candidates with relevant experience will have an added advantage

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements above to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 14th August 2020 Clearly Indicate ‘Store Clerk – Electrical Parts- ’ on the subject of the email.