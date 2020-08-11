Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – The interfaith council on the national response to the coronavirus pandemic in Kenya has announced new rules for phased reopening of places of worship.

Speaking during a Press Conference on Tuesday, Archbishop Antony Muheria, who is the interfaith council chairperson said in the last three weeks, the council visited all 47 Counties and met with COVID-19 response groups.

“We have reviewed the level of compliance in phase one, and we are convinced that we can follow all requirements. We therefore decided to begin phase one on Tuesday 18, 2020,” he said.

As a result, the council has reviewed the time allocated for worship from 60 minutes to 90 minutes.

In addition, the age of congregants allowed in places of worship is between 6-65 years.

“We however continue to urge all those who are elderly, sick or with health conditions, to still worship from their homes.

“We need to apply personal responsibility, and not expose ourselves when we are still in the rising infections,” Archbishop Anthony Muheria asserted.

The new regulations will, however, take effect from Tuesday August 18, 2020

Churches have also been allowed to hold as many worshipers as possible as long as the 1.5 metre social distancing rule is applied.

Previously, churches were only required to have a maximum of 100 congregants per session.

The number of mourners who are allowed to attend a funeral has been increased to 100 from 15.

The Kenyan DAILY POST