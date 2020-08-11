Monday, August 10, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has asked Kenyans to be patient as he tries to eliminate cartels in the health sector.

Speaking on Monday, Kagwe said him and President Uhuru Kenyatta are determined to eliminate cartels in the Procurement Department inside the Ministry of Health.

“On the issue of cartels in the ministry, I would like you to be patient during the fight.”

“Cartels are not beaten overnight, they fight back,” he said.

“I am personally committed to the changes in the Ministry.”

“You have no idea how bad it is …you keep on mentioning the Health Ministry.”

“Do you know that blood from the Ministry was found in Mogadishu?”

“Blood and here you are taking it lightly.”

“It is not an overnight activity,” he said.

Kagwe said Kenyans should be patient as he smokes out cartels inside his docket.

“I will not explain how we fight them, you cannot disclose your strategy to your enemy,” he said.

Kagwe spoke hours after Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, accused the State of presiding over corruption through the funds that were sourced to support the country’s ailing health system.

