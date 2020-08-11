Tuesday August 11, 2020 – A section of youth from Kanyakwar village, Kisumu County, stormed an elders’ gathering citing betrayal over a planned meeting with Deputy President William Ruto.

The youth pelted the elders with stones after ambushing the meeting and even engaged in physical fights over a gathering with former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale who was to allegedly plan the meeting with Ruto.

The bone of contention was numerous land disputes in the area which have forced residents of the area to seek alternative means to settle the rows.

Robert Ochieng, a youth leader in the area, claimed that the elders were discussing a report after meeting Khalwale at a Kakamega hotel.

“The elders were here discussing the postmortem of yesterday’s meeting, we were not part of the meeting.”

“They went to Golf Hotel and we have been told their aim of the visit was to get an opportunity to meet DP Ruto.”

“Reason for visiting Ruto was because the elders wanted him to solve the land disputes in Kanyakwar,” explained Ochieng.

The youths claim that they have defended the land for a number of years and were angered by the elders’ decision to meet Khalwale.

Ochieng claimed that they had faith in President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to solve their disputes.

However, the visibly shocked elders cleared the air about the meeting with Khalwale claiming that it was an informal one and saw no big deal in attending the gathering.

“Their daughter married someone from this area, we have several tribes here and when we visit them we have to check on our relatives.”

“I can visit a brother or a friend anytime even if they are politicians, there is no problem with that,” stated one of the elders.

Ochieng claimed that those who visited Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, in July went on their own without consent from the youth in Kanyakwar and reiterated their stand behind the handshake and the Building Bridges’ initiative (BBI).

