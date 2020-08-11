POSITION: Administration and Communication Officer

LOCATION: Nairobi within the CBD

SALARY: Ksh20,000 + Commission

Primary Purpose of the role

The Communications and Administration Officer will support the internal and external communications strategy, write and disseminate publicity material, respond to inquiries from the public and media, and coordinate promotional events as well as handle all administrative duties.

Key Accountabilities

Administrative Roles

Provides high-level executive and administrative support.

Manages complex and changing diaries, including scheduling, negotiating appointments and meetings and organising associated and supporting documentation.

Manages travel arrangements.

Coordinates effective meetings by organising and collating meeting agendas, providing confidential minute taking and distribution and coordinating follow up actions. This includes room bookings and equipment set up such as teleconferencing, data projector and refreshments.

Maintains systems for recording and storing information.

Prepares correspondence and prepare briefing packs, reports and papers.

Manage all Executive Department meetings

Manage and pay suppliers in agreed credit period

Draft and format relevant documents as required.

Handle clients at the office or meetings

Good In preparing PowerPoint presentations.

Respond to clients queries and schedule meetings

Manage the office and issue the accountant with all receipts needed .

Communication Roles

Coordinates requests for information from internal and external stakeholders and provides a professional first point of contact for all enquiries

Have a scheduled calender to all communication to team and client-Mailchip,bulk sms,weekly products information.

Prepare and update companies profiles ,Cards and Brochures

Coordinate in-house meetings.

Develop, write and edit marketing and communications materials, including, blog posts and social media content.

Promote communications and marketing materials through appropriate social media channels

Ensure that all communications and marketing material aligns with the company’s brand standards

Maintain digital media archives including photos and videos

Maintain records of media coverage and collate analytics and metrics on their performance.

Develop, support and promote company goals, including message development, social media content creation and media outreach

Identify target audiences and create strategies to effectively engage them

Ensure digital marketing content aligns with the brand’s identity and message, and assist with marketing campaigns as needed

Work closely with leaders and executives to develop and strengthen employee engagement activities

Research, create, develop and produce high quality content for the website and update it regularly.

Work closely with the digital marketing team to ensure the website enquiries are handled appropriately.

Support the Business Development team by contributing to sales and marketing efforts

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Business Administration or equivalent two years of qualifying experience.

Experience

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a communication and administrative support role.

Knowledge/Skills/Abilities

High level of integrity

Positive Attitude

Hospitable, kind and honest

Creative

Substantial experience supporting a team.

High degree of professionalism and judgement with the ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality.

High-level written and oral communication skills and the ability to communicate and liaise effectively and sensitively at all levels, both internally and externally.

Ability to balance conflicting priorities and to work to deadlines.

Advanced knowledge and experience in MS Office, Outlook and TRIM record management system.

Supports productive relationships with a demonstrated ability to work as part of a team and independently and with people at all levels.

The position holder must display professional and effective communication and liaison skills with both internal staff and external stakeholders at all levels.

The role requires the ability to pay attention to detail, maintain a flexible and resourceful approach to effectively multi-task and manage workload.

Anticipates needs with regard to meeting papers and preparation of agendas and papers for regular Management meetings.

Self-motivated and passionate about achieving targets

Mature & Honest

A responsible person and also with leadership traits

Able to manage demands of the work with ease

Must be an excellent orator and with great communication skills

How To Apply

Applicants to send their CVs ONLY to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke Deadline for application is 30th August 2020