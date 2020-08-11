POSITION: Administration and Communication Officer
LOCATION: Nairobi within the CBD
SALARY: Ksh20,000 + Commission
Primary Purpose of the role
The Communications and Administration Officer will support the internal and external communications strategy, write and disseminate publicity material, respond to inquiries from the public and media, and coordinate promotional events as well as handle all administrative duties.
Key Accountabilities
Administrative Roles
- Provides high-level executive and administrative support.
- Manages complex and changing diaries, including scheduling, negotiating appointments and meetings and organising associated and supporting documentation.
- Manages travel arrangements.
- Coordinates effective meetings by organising and collating meeting agendas, providing confidential minute taking and distribution and coordinating follow up actions. This includes room bookings and equipment set up such as teleconferencing, data projector and refreshments.
- Maintains systems for recording and storing information.
- Prepares correspondence and prepare briefing packs, reports and papers.
- Manage all Executive Department meetings
- Manage and pay suppliers in agreed credit period
- Draft and format relevant documents as required.
- Handle clients at the office or meetings
- Good In preparing PowerPoint presentations.
- Respond to clients queries and schedule meetings
- Manage the office and issue the accountant with all receipts needed .
Communication Roles
- Coordinates requests for information from internal and external stakeholders and provides a professional first point of contact for all enquiries
- Have a scheduled calender to all communication to team and client-Mailchip,bulk sms,weekly products information.
- Prepare and update companies profiles ,Cards and Brochures
- Coordinate in-house meetings.
- Develop, write and edit marketing and communications materials, including, blog posts and social media content.
- Promote communications and marketing materials through appropriate social media channels
- Ensure that all communications and marketing material aligns with the company’s brand standards
- Maintain digital media archives including photos and videos
- Maintain records of media coverage and collate analytics and metrics on their performance.
- Develop, support and promote company goals, including message development, social media content creation and media outreach
- Identify target audiences and create strategies to effectively engage them
- Ensure digital marketing content aligns with the brand’s identity and message, and assist with marketing campaigns as needed
- Work closely with leaders and executives to develop and strengthen employee engagement activities
- Research, create, develop and produce high quality content for the website and update it regularly.
- Work closely with the digital marketing team to ensure the website enquiries are handled appropriately.
- Support the Business Development team by contributing to sales and marketing efforts
Required Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Business Administration or equivalent two years of qualifying experience.
Experience
A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a communication and administrative support role.
Knowledge/Skills/Abilities
- High level of integrity
- Positive Attitude
- Hospitable, kind and honest
- Creative
- Substantial experience supporting a team.
- High degree of professionalism and judgement with the ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality.
- High-level written and oral communication skills and the ability to communicate and liaise effectively and sensitively at all levels, both internally and externally.
- Ability to balance conflicting priorities and to work to deadlines.
- Advanced knowledge and experience in MS Office, Outlook and TRIM record management system.
- Supports productive relationships with a demonstrated ability to work as part of a team and independently and with people at all levels.
- The position holder must display professional and effective communication and liaison skills with both internal staff and external stakeholders at all levels.
- The role requires the ability to pay attention to detail, maintain a flexible and resourceful approach to effectively multi-task and manage workload.
- Anticipates needs with regard to meeting papers and preparation of agendas and papers for regular Management meetings.
- Self-motivated and passionate about achieving targets
- Mature & Honest
- A responsible person and also with leadership traits
- Able to manage demands of the work with ease
- Must be an excellent orator and with great communication skills
How To Apply
Applicants to send their CVs ONLY to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke Deadline for application is 30th August 2020