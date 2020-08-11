Century Microfinance Bank Limited seeks to fill the position of Head of Finance / Chief Accountant.

Reporting to: The CEO

Station: Head Office – Nairobi

Job Purpose Statement: The Position holder will be responsible for providing strategic leadership in business and financial planning, monitoring, management and reporting, including development of policies, systems, processes that would safeguard the financial resources and lead to attainment of set goals and objectives.

Key Responsibilities

Ensure working in close cooperation with the CEO that an appropriate financial policy framework is in place to guide the financial decision making in terms of clarity on turnover, profit, costs and investment and forward planning.

Contribute to the preparation of the strategic plan including Preparation of the annual budget and forecasts.

Ensure formulation and implementation of departmental plans in line with the corporate objectives

Maintain records to meet legal and tax requirements and to measure both the inputs and the outcomes of the operations including provision of accounting services for use by managers in planning and controlling the work of their departments, to cover financial accounting, management accounting, and forecasting, budgeting and control systems.

Maintain contact with bankers, investment managers, pension advisers and auditors.

Continually review the Finance manuals and policy documents to ensure compliance with the strategy and the present challenges

Provide professional financial and corporate advice to Senior Management, the Board and its Committees.

Manage organizational cash flow and forecasting.

Prepare accurate and up to date financial and management accounting information to facilitate the preparation of reliable reports, budgets, business plans and management decisions.

Create and maintain good and effective working relations with banks, financial institutions, statutory bodies and key/leading corporate clients.

Maintain effective cash flow and treasury management.

Co-ordinate and guide Senior Management and Heads of Departments in the preparation and evaluation of departmental annual budgets and consolidate the same into a budget.

Build in systems and procedures for monitoring performance against budget.

Co-ordinate the preparation of management and financial information.

Establish and maintain effective control systems for the preparation of monthly, quarterly and year-end management and statutory accounts.

Implement capital expenditure projects and asset acquisitions and maintain an up to date assets register.

Ensure balanced processes and procedures are in place to maintain internal control and internal equity.

Ensure appropriate financial reporting at departmental, divisional and levels as well as establish, monitor and report performance indicators to various levels of management and the Board.

Establish and maintain effective internal control systems and procedures.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the CEO

Person Specification

Degree in Business Related Studies, CPA (K) /ACCA, Master’s degree is added advantage

At least 4 years’ Supervisory experience in the Finance Department.

Accounting Experience

Working knowledge of Orbit R is added advantage

How to Apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile, please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@century.co.ke and cc jobs@careermanagementcentre.com indicating the job title by 21st August,2020