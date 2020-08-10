Monday, 10 August 2020 – Veteran socialite and ex-wife to Diamond Platnumz and deceased Ugandan businessman, Ivan Ssemwanga, has tested for HIV on live camera and displayed the results to her fans to see.

Zari took a self testing kit and went live on snap-chat to take the test after endless rumours that she might be infected.

A section of social media noisemakers have been linking Zari to the deadly virus due to the multiple men she has had sexual encounters with in the past including her deceased ex-husband, Ivan Ssemwanga, whose death was marred with allegations that the deadly scourge had claimed his life.

This prompted her to take the test live on camera to put to rest the rumours and after waiting for some minutes, the results came out negative.

The mother of 5 celebrated in happiness after the results turned negative.

However, it’s notable that she checked the results in secret first before displaying them to her followers, meaning that she was not confident about her status.

See the video.

