Monday August 10, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed the disease that he has been suffering from that saw him airlifted to Dubai for specialised treatment in July.

In an exclusive interview with NTV’s Mutuma Mathiu on Sunday, Raila said that the disease caused him a lot of pain around his waist down to his legs.

Raila Odinga said he underwent a small surgical process in a Dubai hospital and he is now able to tackle almost all the tasks he used to do before the ailment.

“I am feeling much better now.”

“I was having a bit of pain around my waist and going down my legs all the way to the foot and the doctors told me it was called Spinal Canal Stenosis.”

“What they did for me when they took me to Dubai is a minor procedure called Lumbar decompression and fusion to ease that pain that was happening,” he explained.

Raila Odinga, who is an avid gym enthusiast, also told Mutuma that he is now jogging as normal and he will soon hit the gym and stretch some muscles.

“This morning, just to give an example, I have walked around a lap here and it is three kilometers and I was jogging part of the distance so I am getting fitter.”

“Shortly I will get back to the gym.”

“There is not anything that I could do before that I cannot do now.”

“I can do virtually everything.”

“I am now good to go,” he explained.

