Monday, 10 August 2020 – After endless speculations that popular vernacular presenter Njogu Wa Njoroge was dating controversial Kikuyu gospel artist, Mary Lincoln, the matter was put to rest 0ver the weekend.

The influential presenter travelled to Mary Lincoln’s village home while in the company of a few friends to see her parents and make their union official.

Wa Njoroge divorced his wife, the woman who supported him when he had nothing, and settled for the slay queen gospel songstress.

The presenter started having an affair with Mary Lincoln while they were both married.

At one time, he was busted by Mary Lincoln’s ex-husband having sex with her at a hotel in Naivasha.

Their love blossomed after Mary Lincoln got separated from her husband.

Last year, Njogu bought the singer a Harrier and built her a mansion in Limuru, where they will be staying together.

Here’s how the dowry payment went down over the weekend.













