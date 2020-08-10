Monday, August 10, 2020 – Curvy socialite Corazon Kwamboka is the newest mom in town.

The socialite welcomed a bouncing baby boy with her boyfriend, Frank Kiarie aka Frankie Just Gym It via C-section on August 3rd.

Corazon has opened up on her challenges as a new mother where she reveals how her back was hurting after welcoming her son, whom they have named Tayari.

“When I had the baby, I just saw him for a few minutes…”

“I haven’t slept since coz I have to be in this position (lying on her back) and you know my ass is big so I have that arch, it’s so painful,” Corazon said.

On his part, Frankie, who also has two kids with his ex-partner, Maureen Waititu, narrated the events before the baby came as he described Corazon as a tough lady.

Frankie revealed that on Sunday August 2nd, the baby wasn’t kicking and Corazon’s BP was high.

So they went to hospital just to make sure everything was okay with the baby.

On Monday morning, they rushed back to the clinic because the baby was not kicking at all and the specialist said the baby had to come out.

“She is a tough lady.”

“She’s already walking,” Frankie said about Corazon.

