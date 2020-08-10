Monday, August 10, 2020 – A section of Mt Kenya leaders have slammed former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, after he endorsed ODM Party Leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

During an interview with KTN on Saturday, Murathe likened Raila’s presidential bid to South Africa’s quest for freedom under the late Nelson Mandela.

He noted that it was time that Kenyans rewarded the former Prime Minister who put everything on the line for the country’s development.

“We think it’s time Kenyans rewarded the years of struggle of Raila Amollo Odinga.”

“They owe it to him.”

“It’s like Mandela, and 2022 will be a Mandela Moment.”

“And we would also like to tell him (Raila) to be a transitional president who will then nurture the young generation to take over in 2027,” he said.

However, Murathe’s statement has not been received well in Mt Kenya region with a good number of leaders condemning him.

Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, an ardent supporter of Uhuru, dismissed Murathe’s remarks as “premature”.

Ngunjiri slammed Murathe for politicking which was against President Uhuru’s directive.

“Both Uhuru and Raila are on record that this is not the time for 2022 campaigns.”

“I want to believe that he is not speaking on behalf of anybody but just giving his personal opinion.”

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa trashed Murathe’s statement saying that Kenya was not a monarch where leaders are predetermined.

Ichungwa maintained that Kenyans are the ones who will decide who will be the next Head of State.

The Kenyan DAILY POST