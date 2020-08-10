Monday, 10 August 2020 – It’s now in the public domain that Kameme FM’s Njogu Wa Njoroge has divorced his wife for sexy Kikuyu songstress, Mary Lincoln.

Wa Njoroge, while in the company of friends, went to pay dowry for Mary Lincoln over the weekend.

Mary has been Njogu Wa Njoroge’s side-chick even when she was married and at one time, he was busted by her ex-husband having sex with her at a hotel in Naivasha.

She is a very beautiful lady with a pretty face that no man can resist.

Even when Deputy President Ruto met her, he was mesmerized by her beauty.

Just check out these photos.