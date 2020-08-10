Monday, August 10, 2020 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has asked the Government to provide accountability and transparency on how Covid-19 funds have been spent.

Addressing the press on Monday, Karua who is also the former Gichugu MP accused the State of presiding over corruption through the fund that was sourced to support the country’s ailing health system.

“We demand full disclosure, transparency and accountability for all COVID-19 funds, resources and equipment from all sources including loans, grants, donations and in-kind support both locally and internationally,” Karua said.

“The only things that seem to be functioning in this government are mis-procurement, taxation and political patronage.”

“Kenyans deserve better,” Karua added.

The former Justice and Constitutional Minister asked the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to tell Kenyans on how Personal Protective Equipment and monies were allocated.

Karua’s statement comes a week after an exposé by a local daily on how billions of shillings circulated and how firms at both the national and County levels got paid, in a supply frenzy that has created several Covid-19 dollar millionaires.

The Kenyan DAILY POST