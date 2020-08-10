Monday, August 10, 2020 – Manchester United face off with Danish giants, FC Copenhagen, in the Europa League quarter-final tonight looking to move closer to a second triumph in this competition in three years.

The Red Devils had a comfortable passage to the last-eight, rolling over Austrian side LASK 7-1 over two legs.

On the other hand, FC Copenhagen had to work hard to progress after overcoming a 1-0 deficit to beat Turkish team, Istanbul Basaksehir, 3-0 in the second leg.

Copenhagen being underdogs in this tie may be prepared to sit deep during the early stages in a bid to frustrate their opponents.

However, The Red Devils’ superior quality should shine through at some stage, keeping them on course to the final.

