Monday August 10, 2020 – Luo Nyanza residents have asked former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, to stop his habit of endorsing ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, for the presidency on television and instead go to the ground and start campaigning for him.

On Saturday, Murathe was quoted saying Kenyans should prepare for a Raila presidency come 2022.

Murathe argued that Raila has struggled for the country and he should be rewarded.

However, Kisumu Residents Voice Association chairman, Audi Ogada, asked Murathe to start selling Raila among the people of Mt Kenya.

He said a mere endorsement would not make the ODM leader get to State House.

“We will treat Murathe’s remarks as true should he begin meeting the Mt Kenya mafia who make decisions on behalf of the Central Kenya people,” he added.

Opiyo called on Raila to chart his own political course and bank his hopes on the Kenyan majority should he want to be President.

