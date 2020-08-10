Monday, 10 August 2020 – It’s now official that Njogu Wa Njoroge and slay queen Kikuyu gospel songstress, Mary Lincoln, are an item.

Last weekend, Njogu in the company of friends, went to see Mary Lincoln’s parents and made their union official.

The divorced mother of three, wrecked Njogu Wa Njoroge’s marriage with his first wife.

Njoroge’s first wife is a cool and reserved woman who doesn’t like publicity.

She knew Njogu Wa Njoroge when he had nothing.

She parted ways with the skirt chasing presenter last year over infidelity.

See her photo.

