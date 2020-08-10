Job Title: Front Office / Telesales Assistant

Nature of Job: Full Time

Industry: Pharmaceutical

Salary: KES 25,000 – 30,000

Job Location: Nairobi

Summary: A pharmaceutical company in Nairobi is looking to fill the role of a Front Office Assistant who will also perform telesales duties in the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Front Office Duties

  • Handle all front office duties
  • Attending telephone calls and transferring them to the respective extensions.
  • Receive clients and visitors and direct them accordingly
  • Filing and retrieval of documents.
  • Ensuring the Admin office is always tidy and well organized.
  • Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful attitude
  • Assisting clients in finding their way around the office
  • Doing a variety of administrative tasks including copying, typing, taking notes
  • Provide excellent customer service
  • Scheduling appointments

Telesales Duties

  • Telesales- reaching potential clients through effective telephone marketing
  • Explain the products to customers via telephone
  • Develop creative pitches and propositions and follow up with existing customers
  • Ensure creativity in reaching out new customers
  • Sell the company’s products on phone
  • Sell to random callers and close business
  • Close business and do follow ups

Key Requirements and Skills

  • Diploma in Business Management or any other field
  • 2-3 years of work experience in front office/ Admin Assistant/Receptionist
  • Experience in Telesales or Telemarketing will be an added advantage
  • Presentable with excellent customer service skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Good telephone skills
  • Outgoing, confident with a knack for closing business
  • Good interpersonal skills and a team player

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

