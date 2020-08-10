Job Title: Front Office / Telesales Assistant
Nature of Job: Full Time
Industry: Pharmaceutical
Salary: KES 25,000 – 30,000
Job Location: Nairobi
Summary: A pharmaceutical company in Nairobi is looking to fill the role of a Front Office Assistant who will also perform telesales duties in the company.
Duties and Responsibilities
Front Office Duties
- Handle all front office duties
- Attending telephone calls and transferring them to the respective extensions.
- Receive clients and visitors and direct them accordingly
- Filing and retrieval of documents.
- Ensuring the Admin office is always tidy and well organized.
- Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful attitude
- Assisting clients in finding their way around the office
- Doing a variety of administrative tasks including copying, typing, taking notes
- Provide excellent customer service
- Scheduling appointments
Telesales Duties
- Telesales- reaching potential clients through effective telephone marketing
- Explain the products to customers via telephone
- Develop creative pitches and propositions and follow up with existing customers
- Ensure creativity in reaching out new customers
- Sell the company’s products on phone
- Sell to random callers and close business
- Close business and do follow ups
Key Requirements and Skills
- Diploma in Business Management or any other field
- 2-3 years of work experience in front office/ Admin Assistant/Receptionist
- Experience in Telesales or Telemarketing will be an added advantage
- Presentable with excellent customer service skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Good telephone skills
- Outgoing, confident with a knack for closing business
- Good interpersonal skills and a team player
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com
Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.