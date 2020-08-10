Monday, 10 August 2020 – A few weeks ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta banned the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants so as to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus, that has left thousands of Kenyans dead and others infected.

The President gave a stern warning to bar owners who will be caught breaking the rules set by the Government to stop the spread of the virus.

Despite the President issuing the directive and ordering police to crack down on bar owners who are still running their businesses, some cunning bar owners have devised new ways of selling alcohol to customers.

They are selling alcohol in thermos flasks and disguising it as tea.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST