Monday August 10, 2020 – A section of Luo community leaders have warned ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, against relying on the endorsement of President Uhuru Kenyatta or any leader from Mt Kenya region.

On Saturday, former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, a key ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

However, speaking on Sunday, Kisumu Residents Voice Association chairman, Audi Ogada, head of Homa Bay Bunge La Wenye Nchi, Walter Opiyo and Migori County ODM chairman, Philip Makabongo, said politics is a game full of twists and false promises that should not make Raila sit pretty awaiting any endorsement.

Ogada told Nyanza residents not to peg their desire to make Raila the President on Murathe’s remarks.

Ogada said there are many betrayals in politics and they will not be surprised if the game changes before 2022.

“Many Kenyans know the changes Raila has done to the country.”

“He needs to be rewarded but his win should come from majority of Kenyans,” Ogada said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST