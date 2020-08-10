Monday, August 10, 2020 – Celebrated WorldMarathon record holder, Eliud Kipchoge, has launched a charm offensive against retired Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt, in a bid to have him visit Kenya again.

Kipchoge, who has been named Kenya’s tourism Ambassador, wants the fastest man on earth, to visit Kenya and witness the wildebeest migration, one of the wonders of the world.

“It’s good to invite my good friend Bolt to come and visit to see what is currently happening in Kenya now,” Kipchoge said on Sunday during his tour of the Masai Mara Game Reserve.

“He is an all-round guy, charming, and a great sports Ambassador to the world.”

Bolt, who holds the 100m and 200m world records of 9.58 and 19.19 seconds, visited Kenya 11 years ago and adopted a baby cheetah.

Kipchoge wants Bolt to come and see how his adopted cheetah is doing.

“We have the big five – lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and buffaloes, which are some of the fastest animals in the world then we have the cheetah that is the fastest animal,” said Kipchoge.

“Bolt is the fastest and I will be glad to host him in Nairobi to witness over 2.5 million wildebeest migration.”

Kipchoge is set to defend his London Marathon title in October.

The Kenyan DAILY POST