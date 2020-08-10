Monday August 10,2020 – A section of leaders from Mt Kenya region have castigated former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, for saying that the region may support ODM party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking on Sunday, leaders drawn from six Counties of the vote-rich region said they will be backing the presidential bid of Deputy President William Ruto as envisioned by the party leadership during the 2017 General Elections campaigns.

Led by their Chairman, Moses Mwenda, the youth group asked Murathe to desist from making unilateral decisions on matters that affect the community and region as a whole.

“We want to distance, disassociate and denounce that endorsement made by Murathe.”

“As Mt Kenya Youth Alliance, we are firmly behind the presidential aspiration of Deputy President William Ruto and nobody should purport to have the monopoly of dishing endorsements to other entities unknown to us,” Mwendwa said.

Mwendwa argued that the endorsement of Raila by Murathe was aimed at fulfilling individual interests at the expense of millions of Kenyans.

“As young people and hustlers of this country, we are not interested in the perpetuation of power among the oligarchy and we will not support such an arrangement.”

“Our candidate is William Ruto because he represents our aspirations and dreams,” he said.

