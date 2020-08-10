Monday August 10, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has welcomed Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe’s endorsement of Raila Odinga’s bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Atwoli, who has also been championing for a change of the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which is the brainchild of President Kenyatta and Odinga, made his significant political declaration on Sunday.

“I am endorsing the comments by Murathe that he (Raila Odinga) should have a go at the Presidency.”

“Of course Kenyans have great people including Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, and Joho (Hassan) who can do the job, but it appears to be Odinga’s time,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli’s comments come a day after Murathe argued that Kenyans needed to ‘reward’ Odinga with the Presidency in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST