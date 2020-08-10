Job Title: Logistics Clerk

Industry: Transport & Logistics

Location: Mombasa

Salary: 20K – 25K

Our client is a well-established logistics company based in Mombasa.

They seek to hire a motivated and detail-oriented Logistics Clerk tasked with performing routine clerical duties, compiling and tabulation of data, checking documents for accuracy as well as truck monitoring and route planning.

Key Responsibilities

Route planning

Follow up with clearing agents to ensure validation of container guarantee forms is within free period

Liaise with clients at offloading sites to ensure that trucks are offloaded in time and truck downtime is minimized.

Ensure integrity of cargo from the loading point to the offloading site.

Ensure that all delivery and goods received notes are updated and made available to accounts department for invoicing.

In liaison with the Logistics Officer, prepare trucks performance reports on a monthly basis.

Check all the required documentation as well as ensure that trucks are loaded within legal limits.

Raise petty cash vouchers for the drivers mileage as required and issue gate passes to authorize departure.

Check in with Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) to keep abreast of any challenges in the industry and advice management accordingly.

Manage transport operations including approval of job cards and coordination of breakdown in liaison with fleet officers.

Update the delivery schedule with the current status of loading and off-loadings before close of shift, sharing this with the client and offloading clerks.

Monitor trucks through the system and follow up with drivers to ascertain their exact location. Generate a report of the truck positions and send the same on email.

Prepare a handover report which should be shared to the transport / Logistics officer at close of shift.

Ensure proper filing of all trucks/trailer documents i.e. Insurance, NTSA, Speed governors, tracking certificates and ensure that all expiring documents are provided to the transport manager 1 month prior to expiry

Carry out any assignments as directed by immediate superiors

Skills & Qualifications

Diploma in Fleet Management / Logistics / Operations Management / Clearing and Forwarding.

At least 1 year of experience in a similar role in a transport and logistics firm

Willingness to work odd hours

Accuracy and eye to detail

Interpersonal skills

Active listener and critical thinker

Good verbal and written communication skills

Good judgment and decision making skills

N.B. Experience in a transport and logistics firm required

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Logistics Clerk – Mombasa) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Friday 14th August 2020.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.