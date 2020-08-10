Bonfire Adventures & Events Limited is a well established tours, travel and Events Company with over 5 years experience in handling inbound and outbound holidays not only for domestic tourists but also international tourists from all over the world.
Our specialty is the ability to d esign unique tours and safaris to fit every type of tourist, from the budget to the luxury providing a unique opportunity to combine bush and beach adventures with East Africa’s spectacular scenery and not forgetting the rest of the world hidden treasures!
Bonfire adventure is currently looking for candidates to join team as below:
Note: Interview will be conducted in the course of the week:
Position 2: Accountant
Job requirements
- Knowledge of accounting principles and practices
- Knowledge of Quick books
- Knowledge of finance principles
- Knowledge of financial reporting
- Technical accounting skills
- Flexible and able to work under pressure
- Previous experience of general accounting
- Proficiency in relevant accounting software
- Certificate/Diploma/Degree in Finance or Commerce
- CPA (K) or ACCA
- Financial Management Experience
How To Apply
Note: kindly indicate your name and working experience as the subject of the email
If you meet the above, kindly send your application along with an up-to-date CV with telephone contacts for three professional referees to career@bonfireadventures.com