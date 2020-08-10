Bonfire Adventures & Events Limited is a well established tours, travel and Events Company with over 5 years experience in handling inbound and outbound holidays not only for domestic tourists but also international tourists from all over the world.

Our specialty is the ability to d esign unique tours and safaris to fit every type of tourist, from the budget to the luxury providing a unique opportunity to combine bush and beach adventures with East Africa’s spectacular scenery and not forgetting the rest of the world hidden treasures!

Bonfire adventure is currently looking for candidates to join team as below:

Note: Interview will be conducted in the course of the week:

Position 2: Accountant

Job requirements

Knowledge of accounting principles and practices

Knowledge of Quick books

Knowledge of finance principles

Knowledge of financial reporting

Technical accounting skills

Flexible and able to work under pressure

Previous experience of general accounting

Proficiency in relevant accounting software

Certificate/Diploma/Degree in Finance or Commerce

CPA (K) or ACCA

Financial Management Experience

How To Apply

Note: kindly indicate your name and working experience as the subject of the email

If you meet the above, kindly send your application along with an up-to-date CV with telephone contacts for three professional referees to career@bonfireadventures.com