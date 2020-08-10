Job Title: Accountant
Nature of Job: Full Time
Industry: Car Dealer
Salary: KES 50,000 – 60,000
Job Location: Nairobi
Job Summary: Our client, a company that deals with motor vehicles is looking for a proactive Accountant whose key roles will be to gather financial data, prepare and issue financial statements in accordance with legal guidelines, manage accounts payables and receivables, ensuring that transactions are correctly entered in internal systems and that balance sheets are regularly reconciled.
He/She will be required to have excellent attention to detail and well organized, along with knowledge of financial accounting and reporting best practices.
The successful accountant must be able to join the company immediately and adapt quickly to the new environment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- File statutory returns in a timely manner as per the norms of the governing bodies. (VAT/PAYE/NSSF/NHIF/P9)
- Prepare monthly financial statements, reports and records by collecting, analyzing and summarizing account information
- Bank Reconciliations
- Recording and maintaining the accounting transactions
- Managing the company’s petty cash flow
- Generate invoices and make timely follow-ups on accounts receivables and payables
- Performing variance analysis and preparing account reconciliations
- Payroll Management in Liaison with the HR personnel
- Auditing and verification of documents
- Documenting and monitoring internal controls in support of the auditing team
- Financial analysis on a requested basis
- Submitting regular Reports to the management as required
- Making recommendations based on analysis and status of reserves, assets and expenditures
- Identify and provide strategic work solutions to improve the operations
- Preparing special financial reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing account information and trends
Key Requirements and Skills
- Degree in Finance or Accounting
- Professional qualifications- CPAs or ACCA
- 3-5 years’ experience in a very busy accounting environment
- Knowledge of Quick books ,Sage, Pastel accounting packages
- Strong analytical, communication and leadership skills
- High degree of honesty and integrity
- Proven administrative, leadership and management ability in the areas of strategic planning and organizational development
- Ability to develop, monitor and maintain management information systems and procedures
- Ability to work on own initiative and under pressure
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.