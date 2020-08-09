Sunday August 9, 2020 – Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe has made the big announcement regarding who will succeed Uhuru Kenyatta as President in 2022.

Speaking yesterday, Murathe, who is the right hand man of Uhuru, urged the country to prepare for the Presidency of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

He compared Raila’s bid for the presidency in 2022 to former South African President, Nelson Mandela.

“We think it is time Kenyans, rewarded the long years of the struggle of Raila Amollo Odinga, they owe it to him, it is like Mandela, it is a Mandela moment.”

“Raila’s people from Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya and Kisumu voted for us, it will be much easier for Raila Amollo Odinga to come to Mt. Kenya than the Deputy President,” noted Murathe.

Murathe further urged Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who recently joined Jubilee in a co-operation agreement, to pave way for Raila to become President in 2022.

He asked Kalonzo to be an understudy to Raila as the Deputy but noted that he was not sure about National Super Alliance’s gameplan for 2022.

This comes even as Raila recently distanced himself from the 2022 politics even after meeting former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, and Murathe among others in what was construed as the 2022 lineup.

The Kenyan DAILY POST